Kalundborg port operation for Defender 24 exercise

U.S. soldiers assigned to 224th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and U.S. civilian technicians, are engaged in the reassembly of the propellers of the CH-47 Chinook helicopter, carried by the motor vessel Green Ocean, in support of Defender 24, at the port of Kalundborg, Denmark, April20, 2024. The vessel carries more than 900 pieces of military equipment. This is the first time the U.S. Army has utilized this seaport for port operations, marking a new logistical pathway that enhances U.S. strategic flexibility and reach to the “High North” in order to defend its NATO allies. Military exercises involving NATO allies and partner nations in the European theater remain an integral part of demonstrating our capability, our readiness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

