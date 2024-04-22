Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kalundborg port operation for Defender 24 exercise [Image 40 of 46]

    Kalundborg port operation for Defender 24 exercise

    KALUNDBORG, ITALY

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. soldiers assigned to the 224th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and U.S. civilian technicians, unload the propellers of the CH-47 Chinook helicopter, carried by the motor vessel Green Ocean, in support of Defender 24, at the port of Kalundborg, Denmark, April 20, 2024. The vessel carried more than 900 pieces of military equipment. This is the first time the U.S. Army has utilized this seaport for port operations, marking a new logistical pathway that enhances U.S. strategic flexibility and reach to the “High North” in order to defend its NATO allies. Military exercises involving NATO allies and partner nations in the European theater remain an integral part of demonstrating our capability, our readiness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 12:52
    Photo ID: 8360303
    VIRIN: 240420-A-II094-1302
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: KALUNDBORG, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kalundborg port operation for Defender 24 exercise [Image 46 of 46], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    838th Transportation Battalion
    598th Transportation Brigade
    SaberStrike
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

