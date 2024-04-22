Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 32 of 32]

    April 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on April 18, 2024. During April, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy as part of fiscal year 2024. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.” The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8360079
    VIRIN: 240418-A-OK556-3566
    Resolution: 2267x1487
    Size: 668.24 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 32 of 32], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center
    April 2024 training operations

