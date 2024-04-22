Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dust Off Night Flight [Image 40 of 40]

    Dust Off Night Flight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to "Dust Off" Charlie Company, 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division prepare and take off for night flight on April 23, 2024. C Company conducts emergency patient evacuations and utilizes the call sign "Dust-off." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 05:42
    Photo ID: 8359238
    VIRIN: 240424-A-ID763-1011
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 16.45 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dust Off Night Flight [Image 40 of 40], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDEVAC
    Black Hawk
    82nd CAB
    Dust Off
    HH60
    HH60M

