Paratroopers assigned to "Dust Off" Charlie Company, 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division prepare and take off for night flight on April 23, 2024. C Company conducts emergency patient evacuations and utilizes the call sign "Dust-off." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 05:42
|Photo ID:
|8359235
|VIRIN:
|240424-A-ID763-2497
|Resolution:
|7447x4967
|Size:
|17.82 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dust Off Night Flight [Image 40 of 40], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
