Paratroopers assigned to "Dust Off" Charlie Company, 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division prepare and take off for night flight on April 23, 2024. C Company conducts emergency patient evacuations and utilizes the call sign "Dust-off." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 05:42 Photo ID: 8359235 VIRIN: 240424-A-ID763-2497 Resolution: 7447x4967 Size: 17.82 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dust Off Night Flight [Image 40 of 40], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.