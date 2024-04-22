Balikatan 24: Sling Load Operations

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, alongside Philippine Army Soldiers from the 7th Service Support Battalion, Army Support Command, and Special Forces Regiment Airborne pose for a group photo following a sling load operations training activity in support of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 22, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kai Rodriguez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment

