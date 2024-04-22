Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Sling Load Operations [Image 7 of 9]

    Balikatan 24: Sling Load Operations

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kai Rodriguez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division alongside Philippine Army Soldiers from 7th Service Support Battalion, Army Support Command, and Special Forces Regiment Airborne attach sling lines to a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division with A22 cargo bags during a training mission in support of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 22, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kai Rodriguez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Balikatan 24: Sling Load Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army and Philippine Army Conduct Sling Load Operations During Balikatan

    Philippines
    US Army
    AFP
    Balikatan
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

