U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and members of the Australian Defence Force meet at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 05:19
|Photo ID:
|8359206
|VIRIN:
|240414-M-IP954-1111
|Resolution:
|7323x4884
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF CG visits MRF-D 24.3 [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
