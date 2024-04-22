U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and members of the Australian Defence Force meet at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 05:19 Photo ID: 8359206 VIRIN: 240414-M-IP954-1111 Resolution: 7323x4884 Size: 4.22 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I MEF CG visits MRF-D 24.3 [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.