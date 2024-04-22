Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF CG visits MRF-D 24.3

    I MEF CG visits MRF-D 24.3

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and members of the Australian Defence Force meet at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF CG visits MRF-D 24.3 [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

