    I MEF CG visits MRF-D 24.3

    I MEF CG visits MRF-D 24.3

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, left, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Australian Army Brigadier Douglas Pashley, right, the commander of Australian Army 1st Brigade, speak with Lt. Col. Rebecca Bolz, center, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

