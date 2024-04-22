U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, left, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks with Warrant Officer Elyias Amaya, a maintenance officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8359203
|VIRIN:
|240414-M-IP954-1075
|Resolution:
|6060x4042
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF CG visits MRF-D 24.3 [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT