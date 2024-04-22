Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cavemen Fly into the Night [Image 22 of 28]

    Cavemen Fly into the Night

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to "Cavemen" Bravo Company, 2-82 Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division prepare and take off for night flight on April 24, 2024. The Black Hawk is the military's most versatile helicopter, suited for a variety of missions, including command and control, air assaults, medical evacuations, and lift operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 03:53
    Photo ID: 8359092
    VIRIN: 240424-A-ID763-4067
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 16.99 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cavemen Fly into the Night [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Crew
    Blackhawk
    Pilot
    2-82
    Helicopter
    UH60

