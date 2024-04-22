Cavemen Fly into the Night

Paratroopers assigned to "Cavemen" Bravo Company, 2-82 Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division prepare and take off for night flight on April 24, 2024. The Black Hawk is the military's most versatile helicopter, suited for a variety of missions, including command and control, air assaults, medical evacuations, and lift operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

