944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Military Working Dog Demonstrations

U.S. Air Force military children, of the 944th Fighter Wing, watch military working (MWD) dog demonstrations from security forces MWD handlers and dogs of the 944th FW and 56th Fighter Wing while experiencing a day in the life of their Reserve Citizen Airmen parents during Operation Reserve Kids at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 7, 2024. The event, hosted by 944th FW Military and Family Readiness, gave 85 children an opportunity to learn about what their parents experience when going through a deployment. “Feeling connected and knowing you are supported is essential to building resilient Airmen and their families,” said Jessica Maldonado, Director of Military and Family Readiness. “We have an amazingly supportive community here at Luke and when they learn this event is for our own military kids, they go above and beyond to make sure it is special.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco)

