Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Orcas in Coos Bay, Oregon [Image 3 of 4]
The crew of the USCGC Orcas holds a decommissioning ceremony for the cutter in Coos Bay, Oregon, Apr. 23, 2024. Orcas was commissioned in 1989 and spent all 35 years of its service in Coos Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 19:56
|Photo ID:
|8358385
|VIRIN:
|240423-G-PV420-1002
|Resolution:
|4359x2908
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Orcas in Coos Bay, Oregon
LEAVE A COMMENT