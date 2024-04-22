Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Orcas in Coos Bay, Oregon

Lt. Brendan O’Ferrell, the former commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Orcas, salutes Rear Adm. Charles Fosse, the commander of the Thirteenth Coast Guard District, during a decommissioning ceremony for the cutter in Coos Bay, Oregon, Apr. 23, 2024. Orcas was commissioned in 1989 and spent all 35 years of its service in Coos Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)

