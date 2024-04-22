Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Orcas in Coos Bay, Oregon [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Orcas in Coos Bay, Oregon

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The crew of the USCGC Orcas holds a decommissioning ceremony for the cutter in Coos Bay, Oregon, Apr. 23, 2024. Orcas was commissioned in 1989 and spent all 35 years of its service in Coos Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 19:56
    Location: US
