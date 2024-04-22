Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Day at JBPHH [Image 9 of 11]

    Earth Day at JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Sailors participate in an Earth Day base clean up event April 22, 2024 on Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The cleanup is part of a joint base initiative called Love JBPHH, which aims to maintain the cleanliness of the installation and take pride in caring for the base and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 18:27
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Oahu
    USN
    Earth Day
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

