    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Alabama National Guard leadership, Soldiers, and foreign partners [Image 24 of 24]

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Alabama National Guard leadership, Soldiers, and foreign partners

    FT. MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, meets with leadership, soldiers, and tours new facilities at Ft. McClellan training center, April 20, 2024. During his visit Hokanson took time to speak earnestly with enlisted Soldiers, Warrant Officer Candidate School Graduates, and Military Police in training about their thoughts and concerns with the Guard. Hokenson also toured the brand new facilities under construction and discussed the training sites' future in training Soldiers with leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 17:03
    Photo ID: 8358090
    VIRIN: 240420-A-AB787-1370
    Resolution: 4605x3019
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: FT. MCCLELLAN, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Alabama National Guard leadership, Soldiers, and foreign partners [Image 24 of 24], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau
    Army National Guard
    GuardItAl
    Alabama National Guard
    GuardHard
    Ft. McClellan

