Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Alabama National Guard leadership, Soldiers, and foreign partners

Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, meets with leadership, soldiers, and tours new facilities at Ft. McClellan training center, April 20, 2024. During his visit Hokanson took time to speak earnestly with enlisted Soldiers, Warrant Officer Candidate School Graduates, and Military Police in training about their thoughts and concerns with the Guard. Hokenson also toured the brand new facilities under construction and discussed the training sites' future in training Soldiers with leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

