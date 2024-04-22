Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio prepares for AIM 2024

SAN ANTONIO – (April 22, 2024) – Cmdr. Rachel Werner, acting chief science director, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, participated in the Introduction to AIM 2024 and Military Medical Research and Development (R&D) (Part II) webinar held at the VelocityTX Community Resource Center. The webinar provided the opportunity for the city’s three military medical research units to be introduced in preparation for the AIM Health R&D Summit to be held June 24 – 25 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. Unit representatives discussed their organizations’ research and development mission, organizational structure, and provided tips on how best to work with them. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

