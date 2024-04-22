Naval Medical Forces Support Command, USS San Antonio participate in Texas Cavaliers River Parade during Fiesta

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    JBSA Fiesta

    SAN ANTONIO – (April 22, 2024) – Capt. Shane Marchesi, commanding officer, USS San Antonio (LPD 17), joined by Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) and other local Sailors, participated in the annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade at The San Antonio River Walk during Fiesta San Antonio. The annual event featured over 50 festively decorated floats with live music and costumed crews. Joint Base San Antonio is proud to be part of the diverse and vibrant community of San Antonio also known as Military City USA. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    VIRIN: 240422-N-ND850-2005
