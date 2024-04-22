SAN ANTONIO – (April 22, 2024) – Capt. Shane Marchesi, commanding officer, USS San Antonio (LPD 17), joined by Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) and other local Sailors, participated in the annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade at The San Antonio River Walk during Fiesta San Antonio. The annual event featured over 50 festively decorated floats with live music and costumed crews. Joint Base San Antonio is proud to be part of the diverse and vibrant community of San Antonio also known as Military City USA. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 15:29 Photo ID: 8357900 VIRIN: 240422-N-ND850-2005 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.42 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Forces Support Command, USS San Antonio participate in Texas Cavaliers River Parade during Fiesta [Image 5 of 5], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.