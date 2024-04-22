Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Hosts Annual Meeting for Army Central Simulation Committee [Image 4 of 4]

    Walter Reed Hosts Annual Meeting for Army Central Simulation Committee

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Dr. Joseph Lopreiato, Dean of Simulation Education at Uniformed Services University, addresses the annual meeting of the Army Central Simulation Committee (ACSC) at Walter Reed, April 23, 2024.

    The ACSC was established in 2007 with the goals of standardizing simulation-based training in Army graduate medical education programs, assisting in redeployment training of physicians returning from war, and improving patient safety within the Army Medical Department.

    (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 14:07
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US
    Simulation
    WRNMMC

