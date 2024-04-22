Walter Reed Hosts Annual Meeting for Army Central Simulation Committee

Dr. Joseph Lopreiato, Dean of Simulation Education at Uniformed Services University, addresses the annual meeting of the Army Central Simulation Committee (ACSC) at Walter Reed, April 23, 2024.



The ACSC was established in 2007 with the goals of standardizing simulation-based training in Army graduate medical education programs, assisting in redeployment training of physicians returning from war, and improving patient safety within the Army Medical Department.



(DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

