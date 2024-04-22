Members of the Alaska State Defense Force work at the Arctic Winter Games emergency operations center, March 13, 2024. ASDF members come from a variety of employment backgrounds, and many of them have served in uniform. They bring a host of skillsets from their military and civilian experiences that make them effective volunteers for events like the AWG. (Alaska National Guard courtesy photo)
This work, Arctic Winter Games 2024: ASDF operations center 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska State Defense Force volunteerism shines at Mat-Su Arctic Winter Games
