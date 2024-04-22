Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Winter Games 2024: ASDF traffic safety [Image 1 of 3]

    Arctic Winter Games 2024: ASDF traffic safety

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Members of the Alaska State Defense Force work as traffic safety officers during the Arctic Winter Games on March 12, 2024. ASDF members come from a variety of employment backgrounds and many of them have served in uniform. They bring a host of skillsets from their military and civilian experiences that make them effective volunteers for events like the AWG. (Alaska National Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 14:14
    Location: AK, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: WASILLA, AK, US
    Arctic Winter Games 2024: ASDF traffic safety
    Arctic Winter Games 2024: ASDF operations center
    Arctic Winter Games 2024: ASDF operations center 2

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska State Defense Force volunteerism shines at Mat-Su Arctic Winter Games

    Alaska
    Community
    ASDF
    AKNG

