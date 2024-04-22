Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, left, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks to the Senior Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Leadership Board of Directors during their annual meeting at NETC headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 23, 2024. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 12:33 Photo ID: 8357328 VIRIN: 240423-N-YW264-1001 Resolution: 6700x4469 Size: 1.45 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LDO and CWO Board of Directors Meeting, by PO1 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.