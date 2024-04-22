Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LDO and CWO Board of Directors Meeting

    LDO and CWO Board of Directors Meeting

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, left, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks to the Senior Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Leadership Board of Directors during their annual meeting at NETC headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 23, 2024. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8357328
    VIRIN: 240423-N-YW264-1001
    Resolution: 6700x4469
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LDO and CWO Board of Directors Meeting, by PO1 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    LDO
    CWO
    YW264

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT