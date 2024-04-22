Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 10 of 26]

    2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony

    RAF FAIRFORD, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Attendees applaud during the 2024 Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, April 20, 2024. The rank of Chief Master Sergeant was established by Congress in 1958. Chiefs embody the Air Force core values and possess the attributes needed to serve at the highest enlisted grades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 09:28
    Photo ID: 8356660
    VIRIN: 240419-F-KS661-1018
    Resolution: 5746x3823
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ABE, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Chief Recognition Ceremony
    Budenski

