    ONI Signs SAAPM Proclamation [Image 2 of 2]

    ONI Signs SAAPM Proclamation

    SUITLAND, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Christopher McGinity 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SUITLAND, Md. (Apr 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Mike Brookes, commander, Office of Naval Intelligence (center), and leadership from ONI’s Centers of Excellence stand on stage following the signing of the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention proclamation during ONI’s recognition of SAAP month on April 4, 2024. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity)

