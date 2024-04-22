ONI Signs SAAPM Proclamation

SUITLAND, Md. (Apr 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Mike Brookes, commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, signs the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention proclamation during ONI’s recognition of SAAP month on April 4, 2024. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity)

