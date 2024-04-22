USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 114) Earns Bloodhound Award

(April 11, 2024) The crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta gathers on the flight deck of the ship with Lt. Amy McClellan, Anti-submarine Warfare Officer for Destroyer Squadron 15, and Sonar Technician Senior Chief William Hutton, Acoustic Intelligence Specialist for Destroyer Squadron 15, to receive the Bloodhound Award from Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON 15), April 11. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)

