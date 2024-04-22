Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement

Philippine and U.S. service members with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force conduct a community health engagement held before Exercise Balikatan 24 at Davila Elementary School in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, April 20, 2024. The Philippine and U.S. service members provided Ilocos Norte residents with medical and dental evaluations during the three-day CHE, increasing healthcare access and awareness. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry) (This image was created using a multiple exposure technique

