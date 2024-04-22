Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement [Image 5 of 6]

    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement

    PASUQUIN, PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Philippine Army Maj. Johanaville Villanueva, right, a communicable diseases nurse and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Ramos, a dental technician, both with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, perform a dental operation on an Ilocos Norte child during a community health engagement held before Exercise Balikatan 24 at Davila Elementary School in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, April 20, 2024. The Philippine and U.S. service members assisted Ilocos Norte residents with medical and dental evaluations during the three-day CHE, increasing healthcare access and awareness. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 06:34
    Photo ID: 8356328
    VIRIN: 240420-M-FP389-2350
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.5 MB
    Location: PASUQUIN, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Force
    AFP
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT