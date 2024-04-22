Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024 [Image 12 of 17]

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024

    PEARL CITY, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Volunteers clean multiple sections of the Pearl Harbor Historic Trail also known as the Bike Path, along Pearl City, Hawaii, April 20, 2024. Now in its 17th year, the City and County of Honolulu sponsored cleanup draws hundreds of volunteers twice a year. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 21:39
    Photo ID: 8355837
    VIRIN: 240420-N-KH177-1011
    Resolution: 5314x3536
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Clean up
    Community
    Earth Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT