Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Bike Path Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup 2024

Volunteers clean multiple sections of the Pearl Harbor Historic Trail also known as the Bike Path, beginning at Waipahu, Hawaii, April 20, 2024. Now in its 17th year, the City and County of Honolulu sponsored cleanup draws hundreds of volunteers twice a year. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

