Charleston Airshow 2024: Heroes of Flight in action

A member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Drum and Bugle Corps performs during the opening ceremony of the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

