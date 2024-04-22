Charleston Airshow attendees interact with U.S. Air Force pilots at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 21, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8355802
|VIRIN:
|240421-F-FM571-2126
|Resolution:
|4485x2890
|Size:
|760.96 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charleston Airshow 2024: Heroes of Flight in action [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT