Charleston Airshow attendees interact with U.S. Air Force pilots at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 21, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 21:10 Photo ID: 8355798 VIRIN: 240421-F-FM571-2068 Resolution: 5023x3345 Size: 1.35 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charleston Airshow 2024: Heroes of Flight in action [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.