MRF-D 24.3 Marines stage equipment and tactical vehicles

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Jimenez, left, an embark chief, and Lance Cpl. Keaton Clare, a logistics specialist, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, inventory quadcons at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 22, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Jimenez is a native of California. Clare is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

