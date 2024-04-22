Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines stage equipment and tactical vehicles [Image 3 of 7]

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines stage equipment and tactical vehicles

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Rosales, an engineer equipment operator with Combat Logistics Battalions 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, operates a Tractor, Rubber-Tired, Articulated Steering, Multi-Purpose forklift to move quadcons at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 22, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Rosales is a native of Nevada. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 18:50
    Photo ID: 8355634
    VIRIN: 240422-M-TE664-1005
    Resolution: 6343x4229
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines stage equipment and tactical vehicles [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    logistics
    USMC
    I MEF
    Marines
    CLB-5
    MRF-D

