Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Isandel Osorio, from Cleveland, uses a forklift to move pallets on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in San Diego, April 16, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:38 Photo ID: 8355329 VIRIN: 240416-N-KX492-1021 Resolution: 3994x2663 Size: 888.48 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US