Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Isandel Osorio, from Cleveland, uses a forklift to move pallets on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in San Diego, April 16, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
|04.16.2024
|04.22.2024 16:38
|8355329
|3994x2663
|888.48 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
|0
