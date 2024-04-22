Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forklift maintenance [Image 2 of 3]

    Forklift maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240415-N-KX492-1004

    Sailor conduct maintenance on a forklift aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in San Diego, April 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8355328
    VIRIN: 240415-N-KX492-1004
    Resolution: 4712x3141
    Size: 888.28 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forklift maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forklift maintenance
    Forklift maintenance
    Forklift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT