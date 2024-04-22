Chief of the Army of Thailand Gen. Charoenchai Hinthao Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

(From left to right) Chief of the Army of Thailand Gen. Charoenchai Hinthao and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Chief of Staff Col. Michael Binetti walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 22, 2024. While at ANC, Hinthao participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and toured the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

Date Taken: 04.22.2024
Location: ARLINGTON, US