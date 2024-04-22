Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 13:30 Photo ID: 8354613 VIRIN: 240422-A-IW468-3316 Resolution: 5003x3335 Size: 7.91 MB Location: ARLINGTON, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chief of the Army of Thailand Gen. Charoenchai Hinthao Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 38 of 38], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.