Chief of the Army of Thailand Gen. Charoenchai Hinthao Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Chief of the Army of Thailand Gen. Charoenchai Hinthao and his spouse, Somtip Hinthao, participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 13:30
|Photo ID:
|8354613
|VIRIN:
|240422-A-IW468-3316
|Resolution:
|5003x3335
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
