Tomb guards from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 13:30
|Photo ID:
|8354603
|VIRIN:
|240422-A-IW468-7657
|Resolution:
|5449x3633
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of the Army of Thailand Gen. Charoenchai Hinthao Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 38 of 38], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
