Chief of the Army of Thailand Gen. Charoenchai Hinthao Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Chief of the Army of Thailand Gen. Charoenchai Hinthao views the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 22, 2024. While at ANC, General and Mrs. Hinthao participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and toured the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

