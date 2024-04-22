Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New PIEE tool replaces legacy options

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Colton Wood 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Defense Contract Management Agency employees can soon begin using Audit Tracking and Action Tool within the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 12:04
    Photo ID: 8354369
    VIRIN: 240409-D-D0449-1002
    Resolution: 640x430
    Size: 39.6 KB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New PIEE tool replaces legacy options, by Colton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

