Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers [Image 13 of 14]

    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    District of Columbia National Guard Sgt. Shaquille Bullock, Joint Forces Headquarters, salutes the president of the board while conducting an appearance board on April 21, 2024 during the WVNG Best Warrior Competition. Held annually at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, the WVNG BWC tests West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard members in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on weapons systems, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 11:38
    Photo ID: 8354268
    VIRIN: 240421-Z-QC446-1082
    Resolution: 5399x3599
    Size: 10.43 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers
    WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC
    DCNG
    WVNG
    BWC24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT