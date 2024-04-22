WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers

District of Columbia National Guard Sgt. Shaquille Bullock, Joint Forces Headquarters, salutes the president of the board while conducting an appearance board on April 21, 2024 during the WVNG Best Warrior Competition. Held annually at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, the WVNG BWC tests West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard members in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on weapons systems, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake)

