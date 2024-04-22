WVNG Hosts the Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers

West Virginia National Guard Sgt. Ryan Love, Joint Forces Headquarters, awaits a series of questions from board members while conducting an appearance board on April 21, 2024, during the WVNG Best Warrior Competition. Held annually at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, the WVNG BWC tests West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard members in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on weapons systems, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake)

Date Taken: 04.21.2024