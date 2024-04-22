Air Marshal Robert Chipman, Royal Australian Chief of Air Force, inspects his Airmen during the No. 80 Squadron reformation ceremony April 15, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The new squadron provides mission data programming for the Australian and United Kingdom F-35 aircraft types. The No .80 Squadron moniker was previously used by the RAF and RAAF more than 55 and 78 years ago respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

