Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Chief of Staff, Japanese Air Self Defense Force, takes questions from Air University’s Air Command and Staff College students at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Apr. 18, 2024. Uchikura attended ACSC in 1997 and returned to Maxwell for his induction to the International Honor Roll. International Honor Roll recognizes former Air University students who rose to the equivalent level of Chief of Staff or higher or Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force or higher in their respective services. (US Air Force photo by Trey Ward)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.1975
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 10:10
|Photo ID:
|8354031
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-SZ562-1255
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JASDF CSAF addresses ACSC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air University hosts Japanese air defense leader
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT