Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Squadron reformation ceremony [Image 8 of 11]

    Squadron reformation ceremony

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    Air Marshal Robert Chipman, Royal Australian Chief of Air Force, speaks to the crowd during the No. 80 Squadron reformation ceremony April 15, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The new squadron provides mission data programming for the Australian and United Kingdom F-35 aircraft types. The No .80 Squadron moniker was previously used by the RAF and RAAF more than 55 and 78 years ago respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 10:12
    Photo ID: 8354007
    VIRIN: 240415-F-oc707-3008
    Resolution: 3000x2050
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squadron reformation ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Squadron reformation ceremony
    Squadron reformation ceremony
    Squadron reformation ceremony
    Squadron reformation ceremony
    Squadron reformation ceremony
    Squadron reformation ceremony
    Squadron reformation ceremony
    Squadron reformation ceremony
    Squadron reformation ceremony
    Squadron reformation ceremony
    Squadron reformation ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RAF, RAAF reactivate squadron for F-35 reprogramming mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eglin
    F35
    raf
    raaf
    reprogramming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT